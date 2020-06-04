Driver walks away from Josephine County crash

MERLIN, Ore. – A driver was able to walk away from a crash that split a car in two in Josephine County.
Rural Metro Fire said at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, people living along Pleasant Valley Road heard a loud crash outside their homes, prompting them to call 9-1-1.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a car in someone’s yard. It was split in two. “Miraculously,” firefighters said, “the driver was out and walking around.”
The driver was checked out by firefighters and refused to be taken to the hospital via ambulance.
According to Rural Metro Fire, the crash was caused by the driver avoiding a collision with a deer. It was reportedly the second crash blamed on a deer in the area that night. In this case, the deer was reportedly unharmed.
Rural Metro said, “First Responders want to remind local motorists that deer are a common road hazard, and should be anticipated at all times. Appropriate speed, scanning ahead and avoiding the urge to swerve are critical defensive driving skills on our rural roadways.”