Home
Drivers should expect delays during Highway 140 work

Drivers should expect delays during Highway 140 work

Local News Top Stories , , , , , , , , ,

White City, Ore. — Holiday traffic could be a little slow on Highway 140. A $1.5-million dollar paving project will cause delays starting in White City, and ending near Klamath Falls. While the chip seal project will add time to your summer trip, ODOT says it’s worth the savings.

Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson Gary Leaming says the chip seal process extends the life of the pavement. And while it still provides a smoother ride, it costs much less than a traditional repaving project.

“This type of technique costs about $15,000 dollars per lane mile,” Gary Leaming says, “versus a grind inlay which is about $200,000 dollars per lane mile.”

Crews will only tackle a mile or two at a time, but drivers should still expect up to 20 minute delays with single-lane traffic, and reduced speed limits.

“Plan a little bit of extra travel time for the next month or so when you’re going between those two places because you will run into road work,” Leaming adds.

Leaming says that’s good advice for all drivers this summer as projects take place around the region. And while signs and crews will be directing traffic, ODOT says it’s ultimately up to drivers to ensure their commute is a safe one.

“It’s up to motorists to pay attention, and expect some delays, and you know drive smart through that work zone,” Leaming says.

The project begins Wednesday, June 28th, and will take place Monday through Friday between 7 am and 7 pm. Work is scheduled to finish up the first week in August.

Kristin Hosfelt

Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.

She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.

When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics