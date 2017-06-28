Drivers should expect delays during Highway 140 work

Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson Gary Leaming says the chip seal process extends the life of the pavement. And while it still provides a smoother ride, it costs much less than a traditional repaving project.
“This type of technique costs about $15,000 dollars per lane mile,” Gary Leaming says, “versus a grind inlay which is about $200,000 dollars per lane mile.”
Crews will only tackle a mile or two at a time, but drivers should still expect up to 20 minute delays with single-lane traffic, and reduced speed limits.
“Plan a little bit of extra travel time for the next month or so when you’re going between those two places because you will run into road work,” Leaming adds.
Leaming says that’s good advice for all drivers this summer as projects take place around the region. And while signs and crews will be directing traffic, ODOT says it’s ultimately up to drivers to ensure their commute is a safe one.
“It’s up to motorists to pay attention, and expect some delays, and you know drive smart through that work zone,” Leaming says.
The project begins Wednesday, June 28th, and will take place Monday through Friday between 7 am and 7 pm. Work is scheduled to finish up the first week in August.