Drones to be used over Bear Creek Greenway

Drones will soon be used along the bear creek greenway to help prevent wildfires.
The rogue valley council of governments or RVCOG, is behind the plan.
It got county approval earlier this month.
The greenway is a big fire risk due to the homeless population that live there, and often start illegal campfires.
RVCOG hopes by using drones, everyone will be safer.
The Organizations executive director Michael Callavaro says, “People who are… illegally having fires along the greenway during the summer.
Not only are they putting the whole valley in danger but they’re also putting themselves in danger.”
RVCOG has not set a start date for the project.
The organization hopes it will be ready to begin before the end of this summer.