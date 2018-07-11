Drug company lawsuit could halt Nevada execution

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KRNV) – A man scheduled to be executed in Nevada on Wednesday night is steadfast in his desire to be put to death, but a final-hour lawsuit by a drug company could halt the execution.
Alvogen filed suit against the state of Nevada Tuesday, claiming it acquired the drug Midazolam illegally, and that it is not approved by the FDA for use in executions.
The company is demanding Nevada return the drugs, putting the execution of convicted murderer Scott Dozier in question.
Midazolam has been linked to botched executions in other states. Critics say, if the state uses the drug, the experience could be excruciating.
