Drug-related forgery ring busted in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The suspected leader of a forgery and theft ring based in Klamath Falls is now behind bars.

The Klamath Falls Police Department said 40-year-old Benjamin Sorenson created tens of thousands of dollars worth of forged receipts from local stores. He’d then sell the fake receipts to people who used them to walk away with stolen merchandise after showing the fairly authentic-looking receipts to store employees.

On September 19, numerous law enforcement agencies served a search warrant in connection with the forgery case at a property on Gatewood Drive in Klamath Falls.

According to KFPD, several people were arrested during the investigation, including ringleader Benjamin Sorenson.

During the search, forged receipts were found and seized along with a loaded handgun and a dealer amount of methamphetamine, police said. A stolen moped was also found and returned to its owner.

Sorenson was lodged in the Klamath County Jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, felony possession of methamphetamine, theft, forgery, criminal possession of a forgery device, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and a probation violation.

This isn’t the first time Sorenson has gone under the scrutiny of law enforcement agencies. In February 2022, police searched his residence and reportedly found dealer amounts of fentanyl, meth, and multiple guns. He was released from jail shortly after that arrest and the charges are still proceeding through the court system.

Anyone with information about organized theft rings associated with illegal drug distribution within Klamath County is asked to call KFPD’s anonymous tip-line at 541-883-5334.