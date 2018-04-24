Medford, Ore. – Rogue Community Heath now has drug take back receptacles in its Medford and White City offices.
Normally, take back days only happen a few weeks out of the year. Now, medicine can be disposed of Monday through Friday.
Members of the community can drop off expired or excess prescription and over-the-counter medications.
Accepted medications include all expired, unused, or unwanted controlled, non-controlled and over-the-counter medication, including pet medicine and liquid products such as cough syrup, which must be tightly capped.
Items that cannot be dropped off include trash, medical waste, sharps, syringes, thermometers, hazardous waste, inhalers or illicit drugs.
Amy Baker, Director of Pharmacy says disposing of medications can help keep families safe.
“They can be extremely dangerous and they can kill our teens.” Baker said, “People can hand their medications in, no questions asked and we have a safe place for people to drop off controlled substances.”
Baker says having fewer prescription drugs in the home will save lives.
“There’s been ten overdose deaths in Jackson County since March,” Baker said.
National Drug Take Back Day is April 28th.