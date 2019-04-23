Drug Take Back Day: find a location near you

Nationwide — Law enforcement agencies across the country will be taking back your old or unused prescription drugs this weekend.
On Saturday, April 27th, local agencies are partnering with the DEA to take potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs off your hands. The free, anonymous take back event will be from 10 am – 2 pm. The DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches.
Here’s a look at a few of the agencies participating in the nationwide event:
Jackson County
- Medford Police Department
- Eagle Point Police Department
- Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
Josephine County
- Grants Pass Department of Public Safety
- Josephine County Sheriff’s Office
Klamath County
- Klamath Falls Police Department
Coos County
- Coquille Police Department
- Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians
Curry County
- Gold Beach Police Department
- Curry County Sheriff’s Office
Drop-off locations are being updated daily. To find out if your local law enforcement agency is participating click HERE.