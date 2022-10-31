Drug trafficking suspects arrested in Douglas County

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Two California men were arrested for allegedly trafficking large amounts of drugs into Douglas County.

Investigators said as part of an ongoing investigation, 53-year-old Roberto Silva Diaz of Red Bluff, California, and 60-year-old Feliciano Bobadilla, of Corning, California, were contacted by detectives in the parking lot of a business in the 3000 block of Aviation Drive in Roseburg.

Roseburg police K-9 “Trapper” was deployed to search the vehicle and he reportedly alerted to the possible presence of narcotics.

The Douglas County Interagency Narcotics Team said, “A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 13.9 grams of suspected heroin, 300 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing suspected fentanyl, and 3 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.”

According to detectives, both suspects were arrested for possession and delivery of heroin, possession and delivery of methamphetamine, possession and delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, and conspiracy.