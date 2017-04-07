Drugs, alcohol allowed at Seattle village for the homeless

Seattle, Wash. – Drugs and alcohol will be allowed at a new village of tiny homes for the homeless in Seattle.
KING reports that for the first time, residents in the 22 house camp can bring something inside their homes that’s never been allowed in a sanctioned Washington homeless camp before: drugs and alcohol.
“If we required they be clean and sober, they’d be out on the street,” said Sharon Lee, executive director of the Low Income Housing Institute. “If you set up too many barriers, no one would be living here, and they’d be in the neighborhood.”
Even though drugs are allowed, residents will still need to follow community guidelines and perform chores. They’ll also meet with social workers to help them get sober and find jobs.
One nearby business owner said he supports the drug and alcohol policy, while others said they were not so supportive.
Many are taking a wait-and-see approach.
Camper Gerald Brooks said he plans to use the opportunity to get sober and find work.