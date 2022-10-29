D&S Harley Davidson hosts pet adoption event

MEDFORD, Ore. – D&S Harley Davidson hosted its Howl-o-Ween pet adoption event on October 29th.

The event invited new and existing customers down to the dealership to meet their new best friends.

D&S partnered with Rescue Ranch, Goliath Mountain Rescue, and Melly Cat, to find these amazing dogs and cats their new forever home. Participants were encouraged to bring their pets in Halloween costumes.

“Today’s main goal is two things, to raise awareness for these rescues and to let people know if they are looking for a rescue pet that these people do great work, and possibly raise some money for them. We are here to raise money and awareness for the rescues and have a great time,” said Kim O’Toole, Owner of D&S Harley Davidson.

O’Toole says she works with a lot of rescues and thought an event like this would be great for finding some rescues a new home.

She says all proceeds will go to the rescue organizations participating in the event.