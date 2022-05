PHOENIX, Ore. – A locally owned Harley-Davidson dealership reopened Thursday in its original location after burning down in the Almeda Fire.

D&S Harley Davidson announced on Facebook it’s back open on the 3800 block of South Pacific Highway.

It was operating out of a temporary location while it rebuilt on Highway 99.

Though it’s now open, It’s planning a grand re-opening event on Saturday, June 11th at noon.