Dubai’s Torch Tower catches fire for second time in two years

A large blaze has ripped through one of the largest residential buildings in the world, the Torch Tower in Dubai.
The fire broke out early Friday local time, sending flaming debris raining below and promoting an evacuation, authorities said.
People were evacuated safely and there were no immediate reports of injuries, the government of Dubai’s media office’s said on Twitter.
It’s not clear what caused the fire in the 79-story skyscraper, but it is the second time the Torch Tower has caught on fire. The building was last damaged in February 2015.
