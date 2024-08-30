Ducks, Beavers play first home games of the season on Saturday

OREGON – Ducks and Beavers fans have a lot to look forward to this weekend.
It’s the first home game of the season for both teams on Saturday.
Oregon State will be playing Idaho State University at 3:30 p.m. from Reser Stadium.
Meanwhile at Autzen, the Oregon Ducks will be taking on the Idaho Vandals at 4:30 p.m.
Despite conference changes, there will still be a rivalry game this year between both Oregon schools.
That’s set for September 14.
