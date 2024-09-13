Ducks take on Beavers Saturday in rivalry game

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon-Oregon rivalry game is happening this weekend.

The Ducks are taking on the Beavers on Saturday afternoon at Reser Stadium.

This game usually takes place closer to Thanksgiving, but with the Ducks move to the Big 10, the showdown is coming much earlier in the season.

Both teams are undefeated so far this season, at 2-0. So, someone’s win streak will be broken.

This is the first time in over a hundred years both teams have had and unbroken streak, heading into the rivalry game.

It’s only ever happened twice before, in 1897 and 1907.

