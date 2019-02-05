DUII driver crashes into apartment complex, police say

MEDFORD, Ore. – A family in east Medford received quite the scare when a truck crashed into their apartment building.
It happened on north Berkeley Way near Spring Street around 11:30 Tuesday morning.
Medford Fire-Rescue said a pickup truck drove into the front of the apartment causing one of the structural beams to collapse.
Part of the staircase to the upstairs apartment was also damaged.
The driver was arrested for DUII.
The residents of the apartment were home at the time of the crash.
Neighbors say a child was knocked down by the impact but wasn’t hurt.