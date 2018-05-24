DUII Patrols for Memorial Day weekend

Jackson County, Ore. – The Sheriff Office’s Marine Department will also be patrolling lakes and rivers this weekend.
They say celebrating on the water has already begun, and they want to remind you that you can get a DUII for driving a watercraft while drinking.
Passengers are allowed to drink on the water, but officials say know your limits, and most importantly wear a life jacket.
“That’s something that adults in particular have a problem with, kids far less so,” Deputy Ian Lance said. “The younger folks are the more likely they are to be wearing it, but it’s not going to do you a whole lot of good if you’re not wearing it.”
The sheriff’s office will be patrolling the water through Monday.
