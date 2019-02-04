DUII patrols in Jackson County blitz after Super Bowl

MEDFORD, Ore.– While the Super Bowl may be over, Super Bowl Sunday may continue for some depending on how their team did. In light of that, law enforcement officers ramped up patrols Sunday night to make sure everyone made it home safe.
On most nights, Deputy Aaron Grissom of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is patrolling the county keeping a watchful eye for impaired drivers on the road.
So when there’s a big event like Super Bowl Sunday that watchful eye becomes that much more important.
“You’re watching for a lot of subtle cues,” said Dep. Grissom. “You’re watching for how they’re taking their turns. You’re watching for when they apply their brakes.”
In what is being called a DUII blitz, law enforcement agencies across the county are out in numbers patrolling the roads. All in an effort to make sure everyone gets home safely.
“Whether it’s Super Bowl Sunday, whether it’s New Years or Memorial Day or Labor Day, there’s a lot of people that decide to go and have a good time,” Grissom said. “A lot of times people will get a little too intoxicated and decide to drive.”
It’s not an effort to dampen your celebrations, deputies just ask drivers to be smart and consider finding a different way home if you’re intoxicated.
“It’s one of those issues that affect everybody in the community when there are those serious crashes and people are seriously injured or killed it’s heartbreaking and so preventable,” he said.
So whether your team wins or loses – no matter what – officers like Deputy Grissom are there to make sure we all win to see that next Super Bowl game.
“Just put a plan in place so that you can get home safe because we don’t want you or anyone else getting hurt.”
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.