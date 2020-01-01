DUII suspect arrested after pursuit, crash in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A DUII suspect was arrested after a New Year’s Day pursuit in Medford.
The Medford Police Department said early Wednesday morning, an officer tried to pull over a vehicle near the intersection Jackson Street and Crater Lake Avenue. The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed and crashed shortly thereafter.
According to MPD, the crash was “devastating,” but the driver, later identified as 36-year-old Dominic Joseph Sbicca, was able to escape on foot. He was later found by officers near Spring Street and Springbrook Road.
Police said Sbicca was intoxicated. He was lodged in the Jackson County Jail for attempting to elude, driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit-and-run, reckless driving, and criminal mischief.
Nobody was injured in the incident.