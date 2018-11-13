Dutch Bros. accepting California wildfire relief donations

PARADISE, Calif. – Dutch Bros. Coffee stands in seven states will raise funds for California wildfire relief starting today.
From November 13 to November 19, all Dutch Bros. locations will accept donations at the window. The company will match the donations up to $150,000.
“The California wildfires are devastating for our employees, customers and communities,” said Travis Boersma, CEO of Dutch Bros. “Matching donations is one of several steps we’ll be taking to help support the communities we love as they begin the process of rebuilding.”
Money Dutch Bros. collections will be distributed to local non-profits who are working to assist fire victims with their immediate needs.
You can find the nearest Dutch Bros. location here: https://www.dutchbros.com/locations