Dutch Bros donates former HQ to Oregon Center for Creative Learning

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Rogue Valley non-profit dedicated to early childhood education will soon be expanding its services to Grants Pass.

It will be taking over drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros former corporate headquarters.

The Oregon Center for Creative Learning operates the Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon as well as eight preschools, serving 260 students throughout the Medford school district.

The nearly $3 million property will be the Medford organization’s first facility in Josephine County, expanding the work they do to combat what they call an early education desert in Southern Oregon.

The coffee giant donated the building, as many of it’s corporate jobs moved to Arizona this year.

With the building on 4th and G now secured, enthusiasm is brewing.

“That was the thing that we said, we need someone to bring a building forward and Dutch Bros has done that in a really big way.” says executive director Sunny Spicer. “It’s a beautiful building, right downtown. It’s the perfect place for what we want to do.”

There’s still more to do, but it’s still a very doable project.

Additional funding is still being secured, but the non-profit says they plan to start moving in to the building in December, with preschool classes starting next fall.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.