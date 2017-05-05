Dutch Bros. event raises money for ALS research

Medford, Ore. — Dutch Bros. locations are donating all of Friday’s proceeds to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, in hopes of finding a cure for ALS.
The annual event named, “Drink one for Dane” is in honor of Dutch Bros. co-founder, Dane Boersma. Dane died in 2009 after a battle with ALS.
“It’s all about living in his name and kind of spreading his positive attitude,” Dutch Bros. broista Josh Jantzer says, “and really giving back to the community and giving back helping people.”
In 2016, the event raised more than $750,000 dollars. Over the last decade, its raised more than 2.5-million. The fundraiser continues until closing Friday.
