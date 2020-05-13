Dutch Bros headquarters lays off employees

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Dutch Bros. Coffee recently laid off about 30 employees from its headquarters in Grants Pass.
The company said the recent changes were made so the company could focus on its commitment to its community. The company wouldn’t disclose why the employees were let go and which departments they were in.
A spokeswoman said she couldn’t comment further due to personnel reasons.
Read the full statement below:
“Dutch Bros was built on great coffee and meaningful relationships. The recent changes within the organization allow us to double down on our commitment to offer amazing drinks and make a massive difference in our communities. Especially in these unprecedented times, we’ve seen what’s important to our customers- a great cup of coffee, genuine connections at the window and opportunities to give back. We’re refocusing our efforts to make sure we’re meeting the high bar we’ve set for ourselves, the company, our employees and our relationships. We look forward to continuing to serve our communities and give back in truly mind-blowing ways.”
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.