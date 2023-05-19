Dutch Bros holding annual ‘Drink One for Dane’ fundraiser

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Don’t forget, Friday, May 19 is Dutch Bros’ 17th annual “Drink One for Dane” fundraiser.

All shops will donate a portion of their proceeds to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The MDA is the leading non-profit organization in ALS research.

Drink One for Dane started after Dutch Bros co-founder Dane Boersma was diagnosed with ALS. While he passed away in 2009, his fight to end ALS continues through his family and the Dutch Bros annual event.

Last year’s event alone raised over $2 million.

