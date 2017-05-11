Dutch Bros. named one of Forbes’ ‘Small Giants’

Grants Pass, Ore. — It’s been a series of fortunate events for Dutch Bros. Coffee the past few days. Dutch Bros. Coffee was recently highlighted in Forbes magazine, as one of its ‘Small Giants.’ The Grants Pass business that developed from a small push cart in downtown Grants Pass into a multi-million dollar business is looking forward to the future.
If you could try quantifying entrepreneurial success, it might look a little like this – 283 locations, more than 7,000 employees company-wide. And while we’re at it, go ahead and add one nod in Forbes magazine.
But don’t expect anything but modesty from CEO Travis Boersma.
“You kind of look on the magazine rack, and you’re like Fortune 500 – blah, blah, blah, corporate america – and then for me, I’ve always been like oh my gosh,” Boersma said.
Highlighted in the article – Dutch Bros. future, and the plans it’s making for a new headquarters location in Grants Pass.
“What we’re looking to do in grants pass – it’s to make cultural economic impact that’s extraordinary,” Boersma said.
So what will take the move from ordinary to extraordinary? How about a little magic and whimsy.
“We’re going to do some fun, magical stuff. Willie Wonka-esque, if you will. We don’t know what it looks like all the way yet,” Boersma said.
Whether or not we can expect the Dutch Mafia to be sporting Oompa-Loompa uniforms isn’t to be written off just yet.
“Well, I don’t know man. We might,” Boersma said.
Dutch bros doesn’t expect to fully move into its new headquarters for a few years. Meanwhile, the company has one more thing to celebrate. Last Friday’s 11th annual ‘Drink One for Dane’ fundraiser raised more than $975,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.