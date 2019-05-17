Dutch Bros raises over $1.3 million to fight ALS

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Dutch Bros Coffee fundraiser to help end ALS has raised over $1.3 million.
During the annual “Drink One for Dane” day, Dutch Bros donates proceeds from each drink sold to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
“Each year our customers come out and show how much they care about finding a cause and cure for ALS,” said Brant Boersma, Dane’s son and chief culture officer of Dutch Bros. “I’m grateful for their support and so honored to be part of such an amazing event.”
This is the second time donations on Drink One for Dane day topped $1 million. In total, over $6 million has been raised since Dutch Bros started their fundraiser in 2007.