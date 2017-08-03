Dutch Bros. rallies to fulfill teen’s birthday wish

Jackson County, Ore. — Dutch Bros. Coffee locations in all seven states are trying to make a terminally ill teen’s dream come true. Jake Priestly lives in Arizona, and he’s currently battling a mitochondrial disease that doesn’t have a cure.
Jake has his 15th birthday coming up and because he’s on bedrest, his only wish is to receive 100,000 cards. When the Dutch Bros. Coffee stand his family frequently visits heard about his story, it decided it wanted to do something to help reach his goal. From there, the Dutch Bros. design team created cards for Jake and is now handing them out at its stands.
“It’s been a huge turnout and even with the first day on yesterday – August 1st – and we already have franchisees emailing us asking us if they can have more. Their community is rallying and supporting to get Jake to his goal,” said Amanda Roncarati, Dutch Bros. Coffee.
Jake’s birthday is at the end of the month. If you’d like to send a card to Jake, you can pick one up at any Dutch Bros. Coffee stand. Or if you’d like to send Jake a personal card from home, his mailing address is: Jacob Priestly, P.O. Box 855, Queen Creek, Arizona, 85142.