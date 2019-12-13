Dying coffee shop owner gets help from rival

Pixie Adams owns a coffee house in Oak Grove, Oregon. The co-owner of a competing local coffee company is dying of cancer. So Pixie decided to put the business rivalry aside and lend a helping hand.
The Local Coffee Company has never seen lines like this. This month, co-owners Tina McAdams and her husband, Dave, are celebrating a year of business in the parking lot outside The Bomber.
Tina said, “This is definitely our busiest day ever.”
And sadly, 45 years of life, Dave is now in hospice.
“He was diagnosed with cancer for the third time this time, unfortunately, was inoperable,” Tina said. “Unfortunately he’ll be leaving in a few weeks.”
He’s a Rotarian, owns a non-profit and coaches youth baseball. He’s well known and well-loved.
Pixie Adams owns Moonlight Coffeehouse just down the road. But today she’s working for free, in Dave’s shop. “It’s supposed to be friendship over business, community over competition,” Pixie said. “I am here supporting them trying to generate attention for their business to help them with medical bills and expenses and help make sure that after Dave is gone they still have the ability to keep this awesome little place open.”
All the money raised through today’s fundraiser will go to the McAdams. Tina said, “I knew he was an impactful man but I never knew the extent.”
Coffee lovers can continue to show their support by visiting the McAdams’ coffee house any day of the week except Sunday.