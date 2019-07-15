Home
E-cigarette laws could encourage tobacco use, study suggests

E-cigarette laws could encourage tobacco use, study suggests

Health News News Top Stories U.S. & World

DURHAM, N.C. – Implementing laws for e-cigarettes may result in unintentional consequences.

Researchers from Duke University surveyed 240 adults who used both e-cigarettes and traditional cigarettes.

Nearly half said they would smoke more cigarettes if any law would eliminate nicotine in e-cigarettes.

Roughly 17% also said they would smoke more traditional cigarettes if e-cigarettes flavors were to be limited to only tobacco and menthol.

However, the participants said they would not smoke e-cigarettes if the flavors were to be reduced.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »