E-cigarette laws could encourage tobacco use, study suggests

DURHAM, N.C. – Implementing laws for e-cigarettes may result in unintentional consequences.
Researchers from Duke University surveyed 240 adults who used both e-cigarettes and traditional cigarettes.
Nearly half said they would smoke more cigarettes if any law would eliminate nicotine in e-cigarettes.
Roughly 17% also said they would smoke more traditional cigarettes if e-cigarettes flavors were to be limited to only tobacco and menthol.
However, the participants said they would not smoke e-cigarettes if the flavors were to be reduced.