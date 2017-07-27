E. coli detected in Mount Shasta’s public water

Mount Shasta, Calif. – The City of Mount Shasta is advising the public to avoid drinking city water due to E. coli contamination.
The city said residents are advised to boil tap water or use bottled water for drinking and cooking as a safety precaution.
Residents using the public water system will need to let water boil for at least one minute and let it cool before use until further notice.
City officials said they anticipate resolving the problem before the end of the month.
For more information, you can call 530-926-7510.