E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce continues

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – More people have fallen ill from an E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce.
According to the CDC, a total of 138 people from 25 states have been infected.
While no deaths have been reported, 72 people had to be hospitalized and 13 developed a type of kidney failure.
Health officials continue to urge people to not eat any romaine lettuce from the Salinas, California growing region. And if you are unsure where your lettuce is from it’s best to just throw it out.
The following is a list of affected states: Oregon, California, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.