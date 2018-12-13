E. coli-tainted romaine lettuce tracked to California farm

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBCNC) – Federal agencies have named a California farm implicated in the E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce.
The E. coli strain was found in sediment collected from an irrigation reservoir at Adam Brothers Family Farm in Santa Barbara County, California.
Investigators at the FDA and CDC say that although there have been no new illnesses reported since mid-November it’s too soon to say the outbreak is over.
That’s because the Adam Brothers Farm doesn’t appear to be connected to all of the E. coli cases.
59 people in 15 states have been sickened. Many were sick enough to be hospitalized. No one has died.
The Adam Brothers Farm grows other leafy greens on their property. It’s unclear why only romaine would be linked to illness.
The agencies continue to warn consumers against eating romaine lettuce grown in three California counties: Monterey, San Benito and Santa Barbara.