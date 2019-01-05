E. Main St. temporarily shut down due to rollover crash

MEDFORD, Ore. — Around 2 P.M. Friday afternoon, Medford Police Department and Medford Fire-Rescue responded to a rollover crash on E. Main St.
Kimberly Budreau with Medford Police said according to witnesses, the male driver was speeding and driving erratically before he ran into a stone wall between Eastwood Dr. and Keene Way.
When MPD arrived on the scene, Budreau says the driver was unconscious but emergency personnel were able the man stabilized and talking.
MPD had to temporarily shut down the road between Eastwood Dr. and Keene Way while they waited to clear the scene.
The driver was transported to the hospital and the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.
Blakely McHugh is a weather forecaster and reporter for NBC5 News. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Blakely is a native of San Diego, CA.
Blakely is excited to be in southern Oregon, a place that gets all the seasons and has similar temperatures to Arizona in the summer! When she’s not at work, you can find her relaxing at home watching TV and cuddling with her cat, Dallas. She also enjoys trying new places to eat and exploring the outdoors.
Blakely loves meeting new people so if you see her out and about, say “Hi!”