Home
Eagle Point City Council approves new curfew ordinance

Eagle Point City Council approves new curfew ordinance

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

Eagle Point, Ore. — Eagle Point minors found wandering the streets past 10 at night can now potentially face a $250 dollar fine.

Eagle Point curfew will now start an hour earlier from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The new curfew was suggested by Chief of Police Vern Thompson and Eagle Point City Council approved it Tuesday night.

Eagle Point Mayor Bob Russell says curfew previously started at 11 and there was no fine.

He says the new curfew will give police an opportunity to talk with kids under 18.

“It just gives our police officers the discretion to either ask them to leave because it’s past curfew, fine them, or just give them a warning,” Mayor Russell said.

Chief Vern Thompson says officers will use their best judgment.

Also, judges don’t always cite unless the minor is a repeated offender.

According to Mayor Russell, parental cooperation with the current curfew ordinance has been difficult.

The hope is that the new curfew and fine will help stop any negative activity in the downtown area.

The new curfew goes into effect Wednesday night.

Elizabeth Ruiz
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Elizabeth Ruiz was raised in Northern Colorado. She graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication. She also minored in Spanish and studied in Spain. While at Colorado State, she was an anchor and reporter for CTV Channel 11.

Elizabeth loves Zumba dancing, singing and spending time with her family.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics