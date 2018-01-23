Eagle Point City Council discuss possible YMCA

Eagle Point, Ore.– For several years now the City of Eagle Point has been tossing around the idea of having it’s own YMCA. Now it looks like that idea may be taking a step closer as the city council, Eagle Point School District and the Rogue Valley YMCA continue discussing the next steps to make this a reality.
Currently, the Rogue Valley YMCA provides after-school and youth recreation programs for Eagle Point and according to Brad Russell, executive director of the Rogue Valley YMCA, enrollment for those programs have been steadily rising over the years.
Eagle Point Mayor Bob Russell he believes having a YMCA in the city would greatly benefit not just Eagle Point but all of the cities in the Upper Rogue such as Shady Cove, Butte Falls and White City.
This matter is still only a discussion. But things seem to be moving in a positive direction.
“We’ve had a couple community events to talk about it,” said Bob Russell. “Now it’s time to drill down a little bit and open up our pocket book and invest some money in some surveying and things like that; to see if in fact, the community is ready for it.”
Brad Russell says the YMCA has conducted a few informal survey throughout the area and have been given a lot of feedback. One of the most frequent requests – more recreational opportunities for residents of all ages.
“Through our surveys and our conversations we’re learning that adults are wanting some programs. Some fitness classes, some social gatherings and so forth. So there is a desire for not only kids but also for adults.”
Bob Russell agrees.
“We forget sometimes the YMCA is far from just for kids. Adults benefit greatly and seniors do too and so we have a large population of both in this Upper Rogue area.”
It’s uncertain if, where and when a possible YMCA might be constructed but the Rogue Valley YMCA is looking into funding a formal study to gauge the community’s response. From there, the three-way partnership can decide on details for the permanent facility.
The city council will be discussing the prospect during a work session Tuesday night. As of right now though, all parties seem excited about the growing potential.
“I think I’m most excited when you have happy kids and happy family’s, whatever shape that comes in,” said Brad Russell. “We’ve been trained to listen first and that’s really important and then respond to that.”