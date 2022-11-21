Eagle Point HS volleyball player commits to SOU beach volleyball

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – A local Eagle Point volleyball player has committed to play beach volleyball at Southern Oregon University.

Senior Abby Trautman is one of just a few volleyball players to ever commit to a college from Eagle Point High School.

She helped lead her team out of a 14-year playoff drought this season.

She also received all-conference second team honors for the second year in a row.

She says she’s excited to get started at SOU.

“Every since middle school really, I really got into volleyball and I want to play college volleyball,” Trautman said. “So having the opportunity with coach Paul and the SOU beach program really makes my dream come true.”

She said she’s had coaches tell her she’s better playing on sand compared to the court.

Beach volleyball will be a new sport for SOU.

The program makes its debut in the Spring.