Eagle Point HS volleyball player commits to SOU beach volleyball

Posted by Zack Larsen November 21, 2022

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – A local Eagle Point volleyball player has committed to play beach volleyball at Southern Oregon University.

Senior Abby Trautman is one of just a few volleyball players to ever commit to a college from Eagle Point High School.

She helped lead her team out of a 14-year playoff drought this season.

She also received all-conference second team honors for the second year in a row.

She says she’s excited to get started at SOU.

“Every since middle school really, I really got into volleyball and I want to play college volleyball,” Trautman said. “So having the opportunity with coach Paul and the SOU beach program really makes my dream come true.”

She said she’s had coaches tell her she’s better playing on sand compared to the court.

Beach volleyball will be a new sport for SOU.

The program makes its debut in the Spring.

Tags:
Zack Larsen
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Zachary Larsen grew up in Surprise, Arizona. He graduated from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. At ASU, Zack interned at Arizona Sports 98.7FM and Softball America. During his Junior year, Zack joined the ASU Sports Bureau. He covered the Fiesta Bowl, the Phoenix Open and major basketball tournaments. Zack enjoys working out, creative writing, music, and rooting for his ASU Sun Devils.
Skip to content