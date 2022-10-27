Eagle Point man accused of sexual corruption of a child & luring a minor

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass police arrested an Eagle Point man for alleged crimes involving a minor.

Officers said 75-year-old Robert Anthony Wass is accused of online sexual corruption of a child and luring a minor.

According to the Grants Pass Police Department, the crimes were allegedly committed against a 15-year-old in Grants Pass over the last two days.

Wass was arrested on October 27 and is now behind bars in the Josephine County Jail.

GPPD said, “The Grants Pass Police Department is asking anyone with further information please contact Grants Pass Police Detectives at 541-450-6260 and reference case #2022-47347.”

No further information was released about the ongoing investigation.