Eagle Point man dies in crash on Highway 234 Saturday night

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon State Police says one person is dead after two vehicles crashed on Highway 234 in Jackson County Saturday night.

According to OSP, Dustin C. Alioto, 34 of Eagle Point, was driving a black Silverado when he crossed into oncoming traffic. Alioto’s vehicle grazed a red Kia before crashing into a white Silverado head-on.

Alioto was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the white Silverado was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

OSP says the road was impacted for around 4 hours during the investigation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

