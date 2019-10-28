Eagle Point man killed in crash

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – A local man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the afternoon of October 26, 78-year-old Eagle Point resident William Leroy Atwood crashed a Subaru Outback at the intersection of Bigham Road and Antelope Road.
When first responders got to the scene, Atwood was pronounced dead.
A dog inside the vehicle was not injured.
Investigators said they determined Atwood failed to slow down for a sharp, 90-degree curve and crashed into a pasture at a high rate of speed.
“Deputies obtained information that Atwood had been drinking alcohol prior to the crash,” JCSO stated. They explained alcohol may have contributed to the crash.
JCSO said at this time, they won’t release any more information about the ongoing investigation.