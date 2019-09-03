Eagle Point mom accused of assaulting infant daughter

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – A woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting her infant daughter.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on August 25, a staff member at a Medford hospital called deputies to report a 3-month-old girl with suspicious injuries.
Child welfare workers responded to the hospital along with detectives.
The girl was eventually taken to a Portland hospital to be treated for multiple bone fractures and other injuries at various stages of healing.
Five days after the infant was hospitalized, the girl’s mother was arrested. She was identified as 23-year-old Eagle Point resident Britney Elizabeth Alexander.
For now, Alexander is charged with first and second-degree assault. Investigators said those charges may change once all of the evidence is reviewed.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call 541-770-8333 and refer to case number 19-17936.