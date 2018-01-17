Home
Eagle Point National Cemetery expansion update

Eagle Point National Cemetery expansion update

Local News Top Stories , , , , , ,

Eagle Point, Ore. —  Crews are continuing to work on an expansion at the eagle point national cemetery.
The expansion gives the cemetery enough space to hold thousands of headstones.

“The last thing that anyone wants is 100 miles or more to go to Roseburg, Willamette, to bury their relative when they live in the Rogue Valley,” said Andrew Matthews, director for Eagle Point National Cemetery.

Fortunately for local veterans and their families, that won’t be an issue – all thanks to an 18-acre expansion across the street.

“Nobody in this valley needs to every worry about — in the next, I can’t even imagine in the next generations,” Matthews said.

The Eagle Point cemetery has been open since the early 1950’s. It’s currently around 24 acres in size.

“We’re coming up on 20,000 veterans that are buried here,” Matthews said.

The 18-acre expansion makes room for thousands of headstones and a place to store urns and remains.

“We don’t have a huge veteran population here like large cities here do, because we’re not a large city. But we have a lot of veterans in the rogue valley. I can assure them we’re all going to have burial space here,” Matthews said.

And a place for families to come and honor their loved ones, and their commitment to our country.

Matthews said the bulk of the construction project is finished, now it’s just touch-up work – including landscaping, and completing the iron gate to match the current cemetery. If all goes well and weather permits, the majority of construction should be complete by late April or May.

Nikki Torres

NBC5 News reporter, weather forecaster, anchor Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.

She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.

She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics