Eagle Point National Cemetery resumes committals

EAGLE POINT, Ore.– Committal services at the Eagle Point National Cemetery are returning this week for military families.
Due to health and safety precautions, the cemetery postponed committal services and military honors during the stay-home orders.
The cemetery did allow families to witness burials but only from a distance. Those families will now be able to schedule another service, with honors, if they so choose.
“We are so happy that we’re resuming committal services with military honors and giving the veterans and family members what they deserve,” said Acting Cemetery Director Wayne Goddard. “That’s what we do here, just support families and veterans in their time of need.”
Families can still opt for direct burial without the honors if they would still like to wait when all restrictions are lifted.
The cemetery is asking people who attend any ceremonies to wear a mask and distance themselves. A limit of 25 family members and guests are allowed at each service.
