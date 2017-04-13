Eagle Point parent addresses district about bullying

Medford, Ore. — The subject of bullying and how Eagle Point schools handle it came up during the district’s board meeting tonight.
Curran Beardslee says his ten-year-old daughter was bullied repeatedly at Eagle Rock Elementary School.
He feels how the schools discipline and handle bullies is inadequate and that it took reaching the superintendent to start seeing progress.
“My major complaint is that it’s not being logged and communicated by the people that are in charge at recesses and lunches to the people that are in charge,” said Beardslee.
“We would encourage a contact directly with the school so that the issue can be dealt with right at the school as quickly as possible,” addressed superintendent Cynda Rickert.
Rickert says that the district takes bullying very seriously and they take steps to educate children about bullying.