Eagle Point PD Shop with a Cop Event

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Eagle Point Police Department’s annual Shop with a Cop event is happening Wednesday.

According to the Eagle Point Police Department, they will be joined by 100 kids from the community to shop for the holidays.

Eagle Point Police Department officers and the kids will shop for gifts at Walmart, while the kids make some lasting memories.

They say a big thank you to all the donations from Eagle Point School District, Walmart, and the general public. Thanks to these donors they will be able to share the Christmas spirit with all these kids.

