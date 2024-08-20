Eagle Point police joins Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement Team

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – The Eagle Point Police Department is joining the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement Team or MADGE.

The organization is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state and international drug trafficking operations.

Eagle Point PD is contributing a full-time investigator to enhance drug enforcement operations throughout Jackson County.

Medford police says so far this year, MADGE has seized 138 pounds of meth, six pounds of cocaine, 12 pounds of fentanyl pills, and four pounds of fentanyl powder.

This is in addition to 46 guns and over $90,000 in cash.

