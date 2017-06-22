Eagle Point police seek missing woman

Eagle Point, Ore. – Eagle Point police are seeking the public’s help locating a missing woman.
Jordan Jaeger was last seen by her mother on June 19. She was last contacted by phone on June 21.
According to her mother, Jaeger recently moved to Eagle Point from Wisconsin to get clean, but she has relapsed.
The Eagle Point Police Department said she has been associating with known drug users Stephanie Fretz and Timothy Shepherd.
Jaeger may be driving a gray 2004 Honda Civic.
If you have any information, call Sergeant Darin May at 541-776-7206.