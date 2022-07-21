Eagle Point School Board waits to put $48 million bond on the ballot

EAGLE POINT, Ore.– The Eagle Point School Board voted to wait on putting a $48 million bond on the November ballot.

The school board decided to push things back until May.

The bond would let the district update facilities at Shady Cove Middle School and Table Rock Elementary.

The district said it has identified around $130 million in current and future needs over the next 30 years.

The district didn’t have an official estimate on how much it will cost each individual taxpayer.

School Board member Josh Graves said the school board should focus on educating the public on what the bond money will go towards.

Graves said, “it’s going to be 30, 40, 50 dollars a month….and what have you done to prove that you can spend this money responsibly so that we can see some sort of return in our students, and our community and everything else.”

The board believes waiting until May gives them the best chance of a successful bond campaign.