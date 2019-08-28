Home
Early morning house fire contained to one home

 MEDFORD, Ore. – A quick response by Medford Fire-Rescue stopped a house fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

Fire crews got the call about the fire on Alcan Drive around 6:50 Wednesday morning.

The first engine was on scene within 15 minutes and the entire fire was contained in 10 minutes.

Battalion Chief, Brian Farber said the fire started in the attic of the home.

“The fire was contained to the attic, we had four engines from Medford Fire and 12 personnel,” Farber said.

The homeowner was at work at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

