Earthquake resiliency package among bills introduced in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown is asking the legislature to support a bill which would pour millions into preparation for “The Big One”.
Senate Bill 1537, proposes a $12.7 million investment to build infrastructure, and improve citizen awareness and education for an eventual Cascadia subduction earthquake and other large-scale natural disasters.
If approved, the Office of Emergency Management would develop and administer the program to ensure that a certain number of Oregon households are prepared to be self-sufficient for at least two weeks after an emergency. Among the items listed in the bill are grant funding for the University of Oregon to construct seismic stations for an earthquake early warning system, identifying 10 locations to serve as staging areas for emergency response, and evaluating dams for structural and other safety issues that may need to be addressed.
“This package is about saving lives, protecting Oregon’s critical infrastructure, and preparing our communities across the state before a catastrophic event occurs,” Governor Kate Brown wrote in a release Wednesday. “For our communities and economy to continue to thrive, Oregon must be resilient and ready to recover from natural disasters. This, of course, includes an eventual Cascadia event — also known as ‘The Big One.’ In order to ensure Oregon is more prepared and ready for disasters, we have to prioritize action as a state.”
