East Evans Fire 27% contained

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Crews continue to gain ground on the East Evans Fire burning nine miles west of Shady Cove.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said the East Evans Fire was first reported as a structure fire at about 2:00 p.m. Friday.
The fire quickly spread to an estimated 300 acres, producing a smoke column that was visible from Medford.
With a prompt air response, crews were able to gain the upper hand against the fire within the first five hours.
Significant progress was reportedly made Sunday evening, pushing the containment level to 27%.
Better GPS mapping moved the actual size of the fire to 155 acres, down from the 300 acres which was originally estimated.
On Monday, 13 crews remained at the scene with aircraft available if needed.