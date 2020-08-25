Home
East Medford burglary suspect sought by police

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are looking for a man who’s accused of burglarizing an occupied East Medford home early last year.

Medford police said in January of 2019, a female woke up to a stranger standing in her bedroom. The man stole a cell phone and fled the home.

Several months later, MPD identified a suspect in the case, 23-year old transient Elijah Zachery Bendell.

According to investigators, Bendell is a known heroin user and camps around the city of Medford.

Bendell is described as 5’10” tall and weighing 125 pounds. Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call Medford police.

